PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $64.60. 1,718,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,806,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.