Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,875.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

See Also

