Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $31,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Pentair Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PNR opened at $81.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.