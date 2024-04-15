Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $2,189,350. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

