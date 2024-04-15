Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.03

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 351661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on PERI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Perion Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Perion Network by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

