Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 67,069.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 59.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

Shares of PPIH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. 5,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511. The company has a market cap of $59.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.29. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPIH

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.