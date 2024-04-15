Persimmon (LON:PSN) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,510 ($19.11) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,190 ($15.06).
Persimmon Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,288.73 ($16.31) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 925 ($11.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,501 ($19.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,346.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,282.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,602.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Persimmon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
Insider Activity
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.