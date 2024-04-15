Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 195.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 34,357,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,643,824. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

