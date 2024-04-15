Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,015,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,446,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

