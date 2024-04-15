Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.05. 11,419,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,392,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

