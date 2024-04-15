PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PULS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. 287,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,535. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

