Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,685,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,192. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

