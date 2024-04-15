Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

