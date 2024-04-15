Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.02

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.02 and last traded at $192.14, with a volume of 10725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.12. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total transaction of $920,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total value of $920,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.