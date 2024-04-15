Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 3.9%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.66. Approximately 482,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,610,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.