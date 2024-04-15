Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 515 ($6.52) price objective on the stock.

Polar Capital Price Performance

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 532.64 ($6.74) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 385 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 559 ($7.08). The stock has a market cap of £539.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,525.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital

In related news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($38,048.32). Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Company Profile

