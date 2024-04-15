Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2196707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 95,939 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

