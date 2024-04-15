Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases $137,500.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

PSTL stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 872.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.