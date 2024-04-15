Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.68

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.68 and last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 267346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

