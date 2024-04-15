PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

