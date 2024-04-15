Presearch Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $112,377.80 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

