Private Client Services LLC Acquires Shares of 49,126 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.34. 13,310,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,390,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

