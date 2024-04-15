Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 38,717 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,873,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. 5,442,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,688. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.