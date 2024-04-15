Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,962 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 150,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,062,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,595. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

