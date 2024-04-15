Private Client Services LLC Invests $857,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.52.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $32.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $735.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

