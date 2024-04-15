Private Client Services LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 311,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,869,000 after buying an additional 106,695 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $612.12. 1,022,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $646.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.