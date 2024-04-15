Private Client Services LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.76. The stock had a trading volume of 809,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,892. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

