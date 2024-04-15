Private Client Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

