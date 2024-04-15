Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Client Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.76 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

