Private Client Services LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,674. The stock has a market cap of $556.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

