Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,457 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. 3,579,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,340. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

