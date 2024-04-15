Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,515 shares of company stock worth $4,570,131. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

