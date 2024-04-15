ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.95

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.95 and last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 676191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

