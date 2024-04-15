ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $34.86

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.97. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 2,141,564 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.