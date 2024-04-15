Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.87 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

