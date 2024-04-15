PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.39. 963,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,649,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies
In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
