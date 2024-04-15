QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 2,028,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,508,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.