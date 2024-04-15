QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.60

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 288524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

