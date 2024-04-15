Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 3,013,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 394.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

