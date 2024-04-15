Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 3,013,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
