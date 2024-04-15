Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 537,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 77.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 292.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 445,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 332,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PACK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. 379,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

