Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.6 %

RJF opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

