Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 5.5%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 192,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 520,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAX. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $671.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

