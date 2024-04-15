Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 2,262,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,719,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,324,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,491,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,701 shares of company stock worth $4,026,461. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

