REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.45.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $887.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,878 shares of company stock worth $1,627,620. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

