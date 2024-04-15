Reliance (NYSE:RS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $380.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.67.

Get Reliance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RS opened at $325.53 on Thursday. Reliance has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.69 and its 200-day moving average is $288.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after buying an additional 310,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reliance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Reliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.