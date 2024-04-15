Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,734,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,867 shares.The stock last traded at $41.90 and had previously closed at $41.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

