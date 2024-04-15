ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

