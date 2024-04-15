Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 85,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

