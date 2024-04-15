Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.24. 946,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,335. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

