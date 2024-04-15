ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.14. 334,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

